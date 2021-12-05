Ellisville City Council cries fowl on proposal for backyard ducks

ELLISVILLE — The City Council voted Wednesday against a proposal to allowing ducks to be kept as pets at homes on less than 5 acres. Chickens are allowed.

While the vote was 3-2 in favor, the measure needed four votes to pass.

Danielle Meert, of Oak Hill Drive, had asked the council to permit her to have two ducks in an animal run in her backyard. Meert said she had a coop previously used for chickens that would be used for the ducks, and a baby pool would allow for swimming.

She said her neighbors approved of the plan.

Meert added that the ducks should make no noise as long as they have plenty of food and water and aren't bothered by passersby.

Councilman Mick Cahill said that, at one time, he had ducks on his property.

“Her land lies at the end of a road surrounded by woods — this is not a big issue here, and all her neighbors favor the plan,” he said.

Councilman Vince McGrath cautioned that while two ducks might be OK here, that might not be the case citywide.