Ellisville City Council cries fowl on proposal for backyard ducks

ELLISVILLE — The City Council voted Wednesday against a proposal to allowing ducks to be kept as pets at homes on less than 5 acres. Chickens are allowed.
While the vote was 3-2 in favor, the measure needed four votes to pass.
Danielle Meert, of Oak Hill Drive, had asked the council to permit her to have two ducks in an animal run in her backyard. Meert said she had a coop previously used for chickens that would be used for the ducks, and a baby pool would allow for swimming.
She said her neighbors approved of the plan.
Meert added that the ducks should make no noise as long as they have plenty of food and water and aren't bothered by passersby.
Councilman Mick Cahill said that, at one time, he had ducks on his property.
“Her land lies at the end of a road surrounded by woods — this is not a big issue here, and all her neighbors favor the plan,” he said.
Councilman Vince McGrath cautioned that while two ducks might be OK here, that might not be the case citywide.
“Ducks can be noisy, their water needs to be changed constantly, and we shouldn't go down the road of adding farm animals other than chickens to our code." McGrath and Mayor Mike Roemerman voted against the ducks.
At a work session that night, the council voted 4-1 against a recommendation to increase fees for 2022 at the city's EDGE aquatic center in Bluebird Park. Only McGrath was in favor.
Lisa Blumer, director of parks and recreation, told the Council that aquatic center income last year was $218,658, while total expenses, including capital, were $373,406.
“EDGE fees last increased before the 2020 season,” Blumer told the Council in a recent memo.
“I would recommend that 2022 fees be increased in an effort to recover some of the rising personnel costs and the capital expenses needed to maintain the aquatic center, which will be 14 years old in 2022.”
She added that the city will be affected next year when the minimum wage to pay lifeguards and other staff rises to $11.15 from the current $10.30.
“Even with the proposed increases (including $1 more for each daily admission and $10 more for each family membership), we would still be less than any other pool in West County,” she said.
Roemerman acknowledged that the pool costs the city money, "But it's an area where we can give back to the community a little."
He added he would like to maintain the current fees, but work on increasing usage.
Councilman Curt Boggs agreed.
“Anything we can do to encourage kids to play at the pool is healthy. The more we keep jacking our prices up, the less parents will give kids money to come up here,” he said.
Councilman Mick Cahill said the city should publicize to surrounding communities that their prices won't be increased. “Those people can spend money at our businesses on the way home from the pool,” he said.
McGrath cautioned, “It will always be a loss leader, but I feel we should raise rates a little bit now rather than wait and have to do a $3 or $4 raise in one year on admissions.”
Blumer said that in the past year, the EDGE has sold 200 family passes to residents in Wildwood, in addition to 130 to some in Ellisville.
She added that the recommendations for fee increases would have generated $15,000 for 2022.
City Manager Bill Schwer said “we don't want to get to the point where we'd need a $4 or $5 jump in a year in daily admission fees.”