Ellisville councilwoman resigns

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Councilwoman Linda Reel.

Roemerman thanked Reel for her service, saying she would be missed.

Her resignation was effective Nov. 1.

She served two terms on the council from April 2009 to April 2015. She was then appointed to the Council to fill an unexpired term in June, 2018, and served until October, 2021.

The city may wait until the April 2022 election to fill the vacant District 2 seat, City Manager Bill Schwer said.

Also that night, the Council voted 6 to 1, with only Councilman Curt Boggs opposed, to use the city's website to remind residents that it's illegal to allow grass clippings and other yard waste to collect in the street. Yard waste is included in the city's littering ordinance, and violations can result in the city issuing citations.

Councilman Mick Cahill said he's seen many homes where residents cut their grass and throw the clippings in the street.

“We need to regulate that better,” he said.

“For those driving motorcycles and bikes, that grass is like ice. And we don't need a huge mess this time of year.”

Councilman Rob Compton said grass also can go into gutters when it rains, clogging them.