Ellisville debates day care at Manchester and Reinke roads

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and Ellisville's City Council were divided Wednesday on whether to grant a permit to Higher Ground Education Montessori to open a day care at 15468 Manchester Road, where Bill's Appliance now operates.
Council members Stephen Chismarich and Mick Cahill and the mayor were opposed. Roemerman asked that a final vote on the legislation be delayed until April 7.
Roemerman said he was concerned that two classrooms would be at the front of the building, behind a glass storefront, and that no parking bollards are included in the plan.
“I'm not in favor of this use,” he said.
“I feel there are concerns with tightness of parking and with traffic on Reinke Road. I think the current retail use is a better fit. … I'd rather see Bill's Appliance stay and another retailer go in next to them.”
Councilman Dan Duffy said that if Bill's Appliance vacates the building, the city would be losing a “sales tax producing business in place of a service business.”
But Councilwoman Cindy Pool said she was “completely for this development.”
“We have a humongous day care facility right down the street in the heart of our commercial district, which could have brought in a ton of revenue if that site was retail, and no one gave them a hard time,” she said.
“And there is a new day care at Hutchinson Road. I'd love for us to have the tax revenues, but we can't punish businesses that want to come to this city because they are service and not retail. Also, I don't see that the parking situation is worse than any other storefront on Manchester.”
Roemerman said the other day cares “are not replacing an existing retail use and putting someone out of business who's been there for many years."
Chris Horney, with Murphy Real Estate Services, said the property owner has been trying to address concerns of the city regarding issues such as traffic, the location of a playground and landscaping.
“The playground has been moved from the west side of the site to the east,” he said.
“We're also adding more parking islands and considerable landscaping on Manchester Road and Reinke Road. We'll be opening up a (driveway) off Reinke Road to allow for right in and left out turns, so traffic from the facility won't impact the busy left-turn issue at Reinke and Manchester.”
Horney said the building would be purchased for $1 million but that $2 million would be invested in it, including adding sprinklers and a new roof. Higher Ground Education intends to sign a 20-year lease, he said.
Horney said the site would have 29 parking spaces, including some to serve the expected 14 employees.
“We'll see drop offs as early as 7:30 a.m. to as late as 10 a.m. and pickup times from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” Walshe said.
“The children work on independent courses of study, so families come and go as is convenient for them.”
He said the children ages birth to 6 years could enroll.
Councilman Vince McGrath suggested adding evergreen trees if residential neighbors complain about noise from the playground. Elan Walshe, of Higher Ground, agreed, saying there would be landscaping and a privacy fence as well.
Also that night, Roemerman presented a proclamation recognizing Chismarich, who is moving to Colorado in May. Chismarich is the only candidate for that seat on the April 6 ballot. Unless a write-in candidate emerges and garners more votes, the council will appoint someone to serve a one-year term.