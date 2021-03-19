Ellisville debates day care at Manchester and Reinke roads

“And there is a new day care at Hutchinson Road. I'd love for us to have the tax revenues, but we can't punish businesses that want to come to this city because they are service and not retail. Also, I don't see that the parking situation is worse than any other storefront on Manchester.”

Roemerman said the other day cares “are not replacing an existing retail use and putting someone out of business who's been there for many years."

Chris Horney, with Murphy Real Estate Services, said the property owner has been trying to address concerns of the city regarding issues such as traffic, the location of a playground and landscaping.

“The playground has been moved from the west side of the site to the east,” he said.

“We're also adding more parking islands and considerable landscaping on Manchester Road and Reinke Road. We'll be opening up a (driveway) off Reinke Road to allow for right in and left out turns, so traffic from the facility won't impact the busy left-turn issue at Reinke and Manchester.”

Horney said the building would be purchased for $1 million but that $2 million would be invested in it, including adding sprinklers and a new roof. Higher Ground Education intends to sign a 20-year lease, he said.