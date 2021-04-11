Ellisville rejects permit for day care on Manchester Road

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council have rejected a permit for a Montessori day care facility to open at 15468 Manchester Road, in a building where Bill's Appliance now operates.

Only Councilwoman Cindy Pool voted in favor of the Higher Ground Education Montessori day care on Wednesday.

Other day cares operate "up and down Manchester Road," Pool said. "Montessori schools have a good reputation, and I don't know why we're not welcoming them like we have other such facilities in the city.”

Roemerman said that there are plenty of other places in Ellisville that would be better suited.

“I'd try to work out a lease for a potential buyer who would allow Bill's Appliance to stay or to allow Bill's to buy the building,” he said. A day care at that location, he added, “would be squeezing a square peg in a round hole.”

City officials have raised concerns about situating such a facility at the corner of Reinke Road and Manchester.

Chris Horney, with Murphy Real Estate Services, said plans included adding a speed bump to discourage people attempting to cut through the site.