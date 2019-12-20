Ellisville residents to face higher waste hauling fees under new contract

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an amended five-year contract — starting Jan. 1 — with their current waste hauler Allied Waste Services LLC doing business as Republic Services of Bridgeton.
The city is currently in a one-year contract with the firm which ends Dec. 31, with the current contract renewable for four more years of service, at annual increases tied to the consumer price index, but both parties would have had to agree for it to be renewed. Roemerman said.
However, Republic officials, earlier this month, told Roemerman and the council that, due to operational cost increases, the proposal would have to be changed — instead, the city's trash and recycling costs would remain the same as in 2019 for 2020 (at $16.23 per month per home, fees the city pays) — but would increase by 3 % in each of the years 2021 through 2024.
Under the new contract, the city's cost per home per month will remain $16.23 in the first year and be $16.72 in the second year, $17.22 in the third year, $17.73 in the fourth year, and $18.27 in the final year.
Originally, the cost for yard waste bag stickers would be reduced from $6 to $4 in the first year of the contract but rise to $4.12, $4.24, $4.37 and $4.50 in the last four years of the contract. But an amendment to the contract made Wednesday called for that rate to be $4 in the first two years of the contract, $4.10 in the next two years, and $4.15 in the final year.
While Roemerman originally had protested that the proposed change was being asked “at the 11th hour” before the current contract expired and there would be no opportunity for the city to go out for bids, city officials, since the earlier December meeting, have negotiated with Republic — which has served the city for about 20 years — over various elements of the contract.
Councilman Dan Duffy said that Republic's new proposal calls for an average annual increase, compounded, of two to three % over the life of the contract, with a zero % increase in costs during the first year.
Councilwoman Linda Reel added that the 2-3% annual increase compounded over the contract “is similar to what we have now.”
Another amendment made to the contract calls for the city to be able to cancel the contract at any time on 90 days written notice to Republic when, at the discretion of the council, the public health, safety or welfare of the city dictates doing so.
City Manager Bill Schwer said that, if the city runs into funding difficulties over the life of the contract, it would be able to transfer monthly payment costs directly to residents — which most area cities do under their trash hauling contracts — with Roemerman saying such a change likely could gradually be phased in. Reel added that the city also could use reserves to continue making these payments.
“While I don't feel a city should be responsible for paying for trash collection, it's a perk that residents here have had for many years,” Councilwoman Cindy Pool said.
Also that night, Roemerman and the council gave final approval — with only Dan Duffy opposed and Cindy Pool abstaining — on legislation allowing Roemerman to execute a contract with Azavar Audit Solutions, Inc. to review the accuracy of the business listing of Ellisville addresses for various types of tax receipts, to ensure proper taxes are being collected.
The city has taxes on utilities sales and other activities based on addresses of firms within the city limits, and listing of locations within Ellisville hasn't been completely reviewed for many years, officials said.
They said a consortium of cities in St. Louis County has decided to contract with Azavar for this purpose.
The company would receive a percentage — 37% — of new revenue they find, City Manager Bill Schwer said.
Duffy said he expected “little out of this agreement except for paper work — I don't see the utility in doing this.”
However, Councilwoman Linda Reel said “it will be nice to make sure we don't miss anything (in regard to potential revenues).”