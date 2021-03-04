Ellisville seeks state grants to support beefed-up traffic enforcement

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and Ellisville’s City Council on Wednesday approved allowing the city to apply for two law enforcement grants from the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety Division, covering both driving while intoxicated enforcement and hazardous moving violations enforcement.

Police Chief Steve Lewis said that, when funding through the Highway Safety Division is no longer available, the city would agreed to try to continue support for these traffic safety efforts on their own.

He said each grant is for $3,000.

“We apply for these grants annually,” he said.

“As we send officers out to do this work, we turn in their time for reimbursement through this grant. We have already received approval for the grants, and we will begin scheduling officers (who) fill the grants as part of an overtime program. These extra officers on the streets are focused on making driving safer in the city of Ellisville.”