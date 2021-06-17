Ellisville to return to in-person City Council meetings

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council voted 5-2, with Councilmen Dan Duffy and Vince McGrath opposed, to open council and other meetings to the public, after their closure early last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An earlier proposal by Roemerman to insist that anyone making a presentation before the council or other city boards would have to appear in person was rejected.
Roemerman urged Council members to appear at meetings in person, “because we get paid to represent our constituents.”
However, Councilman Curt Boggs said that some people “can't always pick the time they have to travel (such as for business), and, with new technology, there are other ways to get things done.”
Councilman Rob Compton urged the city to look into new teleconference hardware and software to aid in continuing hybrid meetings. “I don't see society walking away from technology that allows more participation and residents being able to have better access to meetings,” he said.
“When are we going to get back to normal and stop using Zoom as a crutch?” asked Cahill, who attended the meeting remotely through Zoom that night. He suggested the city's charter limits the ability, long term, of council members to vote on issues when they aren't present at meetings.
But McGrath said he feared new variants of COVID. “I'd like to keep meetings closed until more people are vaccinated and want to see the Zoom technology stay at least through spring.”
Roemerman said some other local councils, such as in Wildwood, are meeting in person as well as using teleconference capabilities “with no issues.”
In other business, the council approved rezoning for a new 3,320-square-foot JPMorgan Chase Bank with standalone ATM drive-thru at Clarkson Road and Froesel Drive.
During a public hearing Wednesday, Chad Fairbanks, with Core States Group on behalf of JPMorgan Chase Bank said the property had long been the site of Mozingo Music and includes a parking lot with room for 30 spaces. A large grassy area behind the building will be maintained, he said.