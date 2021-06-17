Ellisville to return to in-person City Council meetings

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council voted 5-2, with Councilmen Dan Duffy and Vince McGrath opposed, to open council and other meetings to the public, after their closure early last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An earlier proposal by Roemerman to insist that anyone making a presentation before the council or other city boards would have to appear in person was rejected.

Roemerman urged Council members to appear at meetings in person, “because we get paid to represent our constituents.”

However, Councilman Curt Boggs said that some people “can't always pick the time they have to travel (such as for business), and, with new technology, there are other ways to get things done.”

Councilman Rob Compton urged the city to look into new teleconference hardware and software to aid in continuing hybrid meetings. “I don't see society walking away from technology that allows more participation and residents being able to have better access to meetings,” he said.