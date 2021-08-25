Ellisville to vote Sept. 1 on rental townhome plan

“Amenities would include a playground, dog park, a walking trail along the detention basin, a pickleball court, and more,” Lueken said, adding that only eight units would be allowed per acre, about half of the 14 units that previously had been proposed.

Ed Schmelz, with developers ELS Properties and Jamhaus LLC, said “we can't imagine finding a way to make this site suitable for single family development.”

During public comments, residents were divided.

Marilyn Niebling, of Triton Way, said building at this site has been challenging because of the topography. The current proposal “would provide more options for those interested in living in Ellisville or for current residents who want to opt out of home ownership,” she said.

Joel Ficker, of Irene Drive, said, “I don't see how this project would do anything but benefit the city. It would help get younger people into the city where they could spend money in town.”

Tony Bretz, of Crimson View Court, said he was concerned about a possible increase in traffic. "That stretch of land is more ideally situated for ownership. Also, there is a lot of rock in that soil, and they likely will need to blast, so I have concerns for the integrity of home foundations around here.”