Ellisville to vote Sept. 1 on rental townhome plan

ELLISVILLE — Delaying a final vote until Sept. 1, the City Council on Wednesday voted 5-2 in favor of a petition for a change in zoning and a conditional use permit to allow construction of the Enclave at Ellisville, a 96-unit attached rental townhome development on the city's border with Wildwood.
Mayor Mike Roemerman, who said the project would be 120 yards from his home, and Councilman Curt Boggs opposed the plan.
In March last year, the council had rejected a proposed apartment complex to be called “the Oasis” on the same 11.87 acres, at 16216 Autumn View Terrace Drive. That developer wanted to build up to 144 apartments in six three-story buildings with a clubhouse and swimming pool.
City officials said a petition with 43 signatures from residents in Ellisville and Wildwood was submitted, opposing the current project.
At a public hearing Wednesday night, Cameron Lueken, of Wunderlich Surveying and Engineering, spoke for the developers saying the Enclave project “would be a good transition between commercial and single family zoning.”
The $15.6 million project calls for two types of units: two-bedroom, 1,008-square-foot units without a garage renting for $1,650 a month, and and three-bedroom, 1,426-square-foot units with a garage and renting for $2,650 to $2,800 a month.
“Amenities would include a playground, dog park, a walking trail along the detention basin, a pickleball court, and more,” Lueken said, adding that only eight units would be allowed per acre, about half of the 14 units that previously had been proposed.
Ed Schmelz, with developers ELS Properties and Jamhaus LLC, said “we can't imagine finding a way to make this site suitable for single family development.”
During public comments, residents were divided.
Marilyn Niebling, of Triton Way, said building at this site has been challenging because of the topography. The current proposal “would provide more options for those interested in living in Ellisville or for current residents who want to opt out of home ownership,” she said.
Joel Ficker, of Irene Drive, said, “I don't see how this project would do anything but benefit the city. It would help get younger people into the city where they could spend money in town.”
Tony Bretz, of Crimson View Court, said he was concerned about a possible increase in traffic. "That stretch of land is more ideally situated for ownership. Also, there is a lot of rock in that soil, and they likely will need to blast, so I have concerns for the integrity of home foundations around here.”
James Garza, of Fullerton Meadows Court in Wildwood, said he feared the development would reduce the value of his home.
“Also, we're surrounded by apartment complexes in this area and don't need more,” he said.
However, Ken Aston, representing the land owner Greater Missouri Builders, said that while efforts have been made in the last 10 to 15 years to market the site to home builders, “Ellisville has expensive land, and single family won't cut it here.”
He objected to Roemerman “lobbying against this development.”
Roemerman said he “implored the Council to vote no with me on this.”
“I think we have an opportunity to do an owner-occupied project, which would be the highest and best use for this property, and we already have 500 apartments within 1,500 feet of this site in Ellisville and Wildwood and don't need more here,” the mayor said.
“We have little developable land left in Ellisville, and this is the last pocket we can have developed into something desirable and consistent with our comprehensive plan.”
But Councilman Dan Duffy favored the plan, saying, “it will be a great buffer."