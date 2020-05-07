Ellisville waives enforcement of some laws to help businesses reopen
Ellisville waives enforcement of some laws to help businesses reopen

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council have approved a measure giving the city manager authority to suspend some local rules and regulations to support the reopening of local businesses. 

For example, under the emergency ordinance approved Wednesday, the city manager can waive compliance with sign laws and parking regulations or grant businesses a grace period to pay business and liquor license renewal fees.  

Roemerman said the legislation will “benefit businesses struggling with the pandemic.”

“For instance, we could allow a restaurant to double the capacity for drive-thru orders by adding a kiosk,” he said, with other possibilities being, for example, temporary outdoor seating across some parking spaces being allowed for a restaurant or temporary signage being allowed that would otherwise not be.

“These are extraordinary circumstances, businesses are already challenged, and I don't want to make it difficult for them to navigate through City Hall.”

City Manager Bill Schwer said he will provide the mayor and council with advance notice of any changes sought by local businesses. 

The measure expires Aug. 30.  

Ellisville City Hall

Ellisville City Hall. Photo from ellisville.mo.us

 Lisa Eisenhauer
