Employee at Bayer in Creve Coeur may have coronavirus, company says

CREVE COEUR — A local Bayer employee may be infected with the coronavirus, a company representative said Monday.

The representative said the German pharmaceutical and life sciences company was “addressing a potential case,” and that a statement explaining the situation would be issued shortly.

An email went out to Bayer employees on Sunday night that said an employee in Creve Coeur was believed to be positive for the coronavirus but that it had not been confirmed.

If confirmed, the case would be the second in the state. A woman in her 20s who had studied abroad in Italy tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home to St. Louis, county officials announced Saturday.

This story will be updated.

