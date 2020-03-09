You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Employee at Bayer in Creve Coeur may have coronavirus, company says
0 comments
top story

Employee at Bayer in Creve Coeur may have coronavirus, company says

CREVE COEUR — A local Bayer employee may be infected with the coronavirus, a company representative said Monday.

The representative said the German pharmaceutical and life sciences company was “addressing a potential case,” and that a statement explaining the situation would be issued shortly.

An email went out to Bayer employees on Sunday night that said an employee in Creve Coeur was believed to be positive for the coronavirus but that it had not been confirmed.

If confirmed, the case would be the second in the state. A woman in her 20s who had studied abroad in Italy tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home to St. Louis, county officials announced Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Senate panel to scrutinize proposed Bayer-Monsanto merger

In this May 23, 2016, file photo the Bayer AG corporate logo is displayed on a building of the German drug and chemicals company in Berlin, Germany.  (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

 The Associated Press
0 comments

Tags

3 O'Clock Stir e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports