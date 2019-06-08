ST. LOUIS — The Kiel Center Garage, which serves Enterprise Center, is sold out for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the city treasurer’s office says.
The garage will only accept holders of parking passes and season tickets.
The nearby City Hall lot is expected to also fill up, and its 14th Street entrance will be closed due to the nearby festival.
Fans are encouraged to use public transportation or cabs and ride-hailing firms, or find other parking facilities.
Treasurer Tishaura Jones oversees the city’s Parking Division, known as ParkLouie.