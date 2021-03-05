 Skip to main content
Enterprise presents St. Louis-area employees with gift cards to local restaurants
Enterprise presents St. Louis-area employees with gift cards to local restaurants

Back to work in St. Louis

Zach Thomas makes a milkshake at the soda fountain at Crown Candy Kitchen in the Old North neighborhood on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the first day the restaurant reopened after closing March 28 due to the pandemic. Owner Andy Karandzieff lost only two of his 32 employees during the shutdown, receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan as an incentive for small businesses to keep workers on the payroll. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

CLAYTON — Rental car company Enterprise Holdings gave about 4,500 of its St. Louis-area employees gift cards to local restaurants on Friday. 

In honor of employee appreciation day, the Clayton-based global franchise gifted $100 to restaurants including Crown Candy Kitchen, Bait, Russell’s, Gioia’s Deli, The Block and Peel Pizza.

In all, the company distributed $8 million worth of gift cards to about 80,000 employees nationwide.

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. President and CEO Chrissy Taylor thanked employees for their dedication. 

“Since the earliest days of the pandemic, Enterprise Holdings employees have shown their dedication to our business like never before," Taylor said. "We look forward to paying it forward to another industry hard hit by the pandemic because when we invest in them, we live out one of our company’s guiding principles: Strengthen our communities, one neighborhood at a time.” 

