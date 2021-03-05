Enterprise presents St. Louis-area employees with gift cards to local restaurants

CLAYTON — Rental car company Enterprise Holdings gave about 4,500 of its St. Louis-area employees gift cards to local restaurants on Friday.
In honor of employee appreciation day, the Clayton-based global franchise gifted $100 to restaurants including Crown Candy Kitchen, Bait, Russell’s, Gioia’s Deli, The Block and Peel Pizza.
In all, the company distributed $8 million worth of gift cards to about 80,000 employees nationwide.
Enterprise Holdings, Inc. President and CEO Chrissy Taylor thanked employees for their dedication.
“Since the earliest days of the pandemic, Enterprise Holdings employees have shown their dedication to our business like never before," Taylor said. "We look forward to paying it forward to another industry hard hit by the pandemic because when we invest in them, we live out one of our company’s guiding principles: Strengthen our communities, one neighborhood at a time.”
From staff reports
