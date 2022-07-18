Entire Robertson Fire District board to face recall election

Story updated at 6 p.m. Monday with additional comments.

HAZELWOOD — For the first time in at least 30 years, an entire fire district board in St. Louis County will face recall, according to local elections officials.

All three members of the Robertson Fire Protection District board will be up for recall after a group of residents, Citizens to Save Hazelwood & Fire Services, gathered more than 630 certified petition signatures for each member. The drive exceeded the 578 required for a recall, equal to 25% of recent voters in the district.

The signatures automatically prompted the St. Louis County Board of Elections to schedule a recall election within 120 days. The board voted unanimously Monday to add the recalls to the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The three elected board members, Joan Noel, Becky Reinsmith and Mike Conley, govern the district that serves just under 6,000 residents in Hazelwood and Bridgeton.

"This is about holding fire districts accountable," said Jennifer Guyton, a leader of Citizens to Save Hazelwood & Fire Services who has long blamed the district for putting Hazelwood, the seventh largest city in St. Louis County, on the brink of bankruptcy.

The three board members interviewed by the Post-Dispatch Monday said they question the tactics of the petition collection and are weighing a legal challenge.

“To protect the integrity of the election we feel we should be allowed time to talk to the signees of the petition to obtain affidavits if they wish to have their name removed,” Conley told the Board of Elections Monday.

The district has been at the center of a yearslong conflict with critics who oppose Robertson's spending and costly contract with Hazelwood. District leaders, meanwhile, have described the opponents as Hazelwood-backed "bullies" aimed at getting the city out of its commitments.

It will be a rare election, said Eric Fey, Democratic Director of Elections at the St. Louis County Board of Elections.

"No one in this office ever remembers a fire district recall happening here before," he said. "I called around to other counties and so far have only been able to find one other time in Bolinger County when there was a recall like this."

On the ballot, voters will be asked both if they would like to recall the members and, if it passes, which candidates they want to replace them. Both current board members and newcomers will be allowed to run with a filing deadline of August 19.

The petition for signatures cited four reasons for recalling all three board members: Refusal to lower costs to Hazelwood for service, retaliation against a resident critic, failure to turn over public records, and selling district property for less than market value.

The citizens' group filed several lawsuits against the district, claiming misconduct. The district has denied the claims. The suits are ongoing.

Board members denied the allegations to the Post-Dispatch Monday.

They claim there was a former policy to sell used equipment to employees that has since been changed. They said the district wasn’t withholding public records, but was overwhelmed with large volume of public records requests recieved from critics and had an outdated records system. They argued the district and Hazelwood have been in mediation over the fire district contract for years, but believe the city should pay what is owed.

Noel admitted she told one member of the citizens group she was worried about fire district members responding to his home, but said it was because she was concerned about their safety given the "threats and bullying."

"This is a blantant attept by the city of Hazelwood to take over Robertson Fire Protection District," she said, adding: "Robertson Fire Protection District will be no more if this goes forward."

Guyton said her group has candidates in mind, but has not yet announced them.

"Our candidates will bring better oversight into how public money is being spent," she said.

Heated debate

The legal battle between Hazelwood and the fire district has been ongoing for more than five years.

At the center of the dispute is a court-ordered contract formed between Hazelwood and the fire district in 1995 after the city annexed an area already covered by the district.

The result: About a fourth of Hazelwood gets fire service from the city’s own fire department, while other annexed areas are covered by the Robertson and the Florissant Valley fire protection districts.

Hazelwood was required to pay any fire district tax exceeding 99 cents for each $100 of assessed value, a cost that has since grown over the years, raising the city's bill to $4.5 million last fiscal year, up from $1.16 million in 1995. Expenses for the three fire and EMS service providers took up about 30% of the city's $35 million budget last year.

The city stopped paying the district in 2018, triggering a lawsuit by Robertson. Both sides are now in mediation.

Hazelwood Mayor Matthew Robinson wrote in a letter to residents last month that the city would need to cut services, includng cancelling the annual Fourth of July fireworks show, in large part because of the Robertson contract.

But Conley, a former Hazelwood City Council member, said he feels the district is being scapegoated for the city's longtime financial mismanagement, overspending and over-reliance on tax cuts to incentivize business.

"The city got themselves here," he said.

The fire district announced in April a plan to slash residential tax rates by nearly 60%. The residential tax rate would go from $2.41 to 99 cents.

Robertson officials said the move, to take effect next year, would save the city of Hazelwood an estimated $638,000 in taxes.

Robertson averaged about 2,542 calls for service per year from 2019 through 2021, according to dispatch statistics. Its latest public audit from 2020 shows the district had $9.1 million in expenditures, about 73% of which went to salaries and benefits.