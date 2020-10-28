EPA awards funding to north St. Louis County effort to reduce asthma, air quality problems with urban trees

An organization focused on air quality issues in north St. Louis County was named Wednesday as a recipient of $120,000 in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Beyond Housing Inc. will receive the money over two years from the EPA's Environmental Justice Office to help educate local leaders and community members about ties between air quality, the urban tree canopy and asthma, according to the agency.

Beyond Housing's 24:1 Clear the Air project will conduct an assessment in north St. Louis County's low-income, minority communities to identify "opportunities for tree canopy improvements," Wednesday's announcement said. Among the listed goals of the project are to boost urban canopy coverage, change policies to improve canopy maintenance and reduce hospital visits related to asthma.

Nationwide, the EPA awarded a total of $2.1 million in funding to 18 organizations committed to addressing environmental justice issues. Heartland Conservation Alliance in Kansas City also is among the recipients.

