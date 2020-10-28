 Skip to main content
EPA awards funding to north St. Louis County effort to reduce asthma, air quality problems with urban trees
An organization focused on air quality issues in north St. Louis County was named Wednesday as a recipient of $120,000 in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Beyond Housing Inc. will receive the money over two years from the EPA's Environmental Justice Office to help educate local leaders and community members about ties between air quality, the urban tree canopy and asthma, according to the agency.

Beyond Housing's 24:1 Clear the Air project will conduct an assessment in north St. Louis County's low-income, minority communities to identify "opportunities for tree canopy improvements," Wednesday's announcement said. Among the listed goals of the project are to boost urban canopy coverage, change policies to improve canopy maintenance and reduce hospital visits related to asthma.

Nationwide, the EPA awarded a total of $2.1 million in funding to 18 organizations committed to addressing  environmental justice issues. Heartland Conservation Alliance in Kansas City also is among the recipients.

Beyond Housing and the 24:1 Community Land Trust logos adorn an addition to the Garfield Elementary building, recently remodeled to accommodate the nonprofit's staff. 

 Jacob Barker
