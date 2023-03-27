Two years of sampling from the radioactive West Lake Landfill Superfund site in Bridgeton has revealed contamination in areas where it had not previously been identified — something Environmental Protection Agency representatives said is not uncommon when preparing for Superfund cleanup.

Overall, the EPA said it expects that the cleanup will remove roughly the same amount of radioactive material that it originally envisioned from the landfill, albeit in some different spots. EPA officials said the site does not pose risks to the public.

The bulk of the site's radioactive waste will be removed and sent to an off-site facility for disposal, while a specialized cover will be installed over areas where contamination remains in place.

EPA representatives will meet with area residents to share some updates and a take comments from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Machinists Hall in Bridgeton, 12365 St. Charles Rock Road.

The federal agency's sampling efforts took about two years to complete, in what was essentially a three-dimensional game of Battleship — with extensive cores drilled into the landfill to map out where radioactive contamination exists, and at what depths. Officials would even use things like newspapers from the landfill's debris to help assess the age of the material extracted from certain areas.

There are still no clear dates or targets for when the removal of radioactive contamination might begin, let alone finish, regional EPA officials said Monday, speaking on background. And the entities that are liable for the site and responsible for covering the estimated $205 million cleanup still have not reached an enforceable agreement about how to shoulder the costs.

The agency said that, in the coming weeks, it expects to release a report detailing the findings and hold another public hearing in May.