Eroded trail near Chesterfield dog park could be usable again in four months

CHESTERFIELD — Reconstruction of a heavily eroded walking trail in Chesterfield’s Eberwein Park is set to begin this summer, according to contracts approved by city leaders Tuesday night.

Chesterfield City Council members voted unanimously to allow the city to enter a contract of up to $840,000 with Kozeny-Wagner Inc. for the Eberwein Park Trail restoration. The council also approved an additional $70,000 contract with Horner and Shifrin for construction engineering on the project.

The project will be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act federal relief funds.

The 0.8-mile loop trail was originally built around a dog park that opened in 2011, but serious erosion forced the city to close the trail in August 2020.

The renovation will replace the damaged gravel trail with a paved path that will be relocated in some areas to reduce erosion risks.

The project had been proposed to take place in phases over three years, but the federal money allowed the city to speed up the timeline. Construction is to begin in the next few weeks and last about four months.

The city has previously attempted to stem the erosion by adding rock, recompacting the trail and installing stormwater collection facilities, but the efforts did not fix the problem, Jim Eckrich, city public works director, said in a 2021 memo to the council.

“The existing trails were constructed at too steep of a grade for a rock trail, with insufficient consideration for storm water drainage,” Eckrich wrote. “The city could continue to clean up after every large storm event, remove piles of displaced rock, and recompact the trail. However, this is not the best use of city resources and will result in resident frustration as the trails are closed after every large rain event.”

"This project will address the erosion problems permanently and construct the new trails in concrete with necessary stormwater accommodations," Eckrich wrote to the Post-Dispatch in an email Wednesday.

Eberwein Park opened in 2011 at 1627 Old Baxter Road on 18 acres of former farmland. The property was once owned by the Eberwein family who settled in Chesterfield over 100 years ago, according to the city website. The park features a historic barn, a community garden and a members-only dog park. Annual memberships cost $45 for residents and $65 for non-residents.

The garden and dog park will stay open during trail reconstruction.

