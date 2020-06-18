You are the owner of this article.
Eureka police help woman remove snake from her car on Interstate 44
Eureka police help woman remove snake from her car on Interstate 44

Snake in Car

Eureka police on Thursday helped a woman remove a snake from her car on Interstate-44.

 Via Eureka Police Department

EUREKA — A driver on Interstate 44 spotted an unwelcome visitor slithering around inside her car Thursday afternoon.

Eureka police were called to the scene at about 11 a.m. for a report of a woman on the interstate who needed help removing a snake from her car, according to a Facebook post.

At first, police could not remove the snake. The car was towed at the woman's request to a place where police could wait for the snake to make itself accessible. Around 11:53 a.m., the serpent fled the vehicle, and a local citizen helped move it to a safer place. 

Police said the driver was back on the road just after noon Thursday. 

