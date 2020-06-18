Eureka police help woman remove snake from her car on Interstate 44

EUREKA — A driver on Interstate 44 spotted an unwelcome visitor slithering around inside her car Thursday afternoon.

Eureka police were called to the scene at about 11 a.m. for a report of a woman on the interstate who needed help removing a snake from her car, according to a Facebook post.

At first, police could not remove the snake. The car was towed at the woman's request to a place where police could wait for the snake to make itself accessible. Around 11:53 a.m., the serpent fled the vehicle, and a local citizen helped move it to a safer place.

Police said the driver was back on the road just after noon Thursday.

