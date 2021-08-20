Evening lane restrictions on I-255 in Illinois to begin

DUPO — Traffic in both directions of Interstate 255 between Dupo and Columbia, Illinois, will be restricted to one lane during the evening and overnight hours beginning Monday.

Weather permitting, the restrictions will run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to accommodate needed pavement repairs, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The stretch of I-255 between Mississippi Avenue in Dupo and Illinois Route 3 in Columbia will be affected.

Drivers are being urged to pay close attention to conditions and signs in the I-255 work zone.

The work begins Monday evening and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31.