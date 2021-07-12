Event in Florissant to offer dose of fun: karaoke and COVID-19 vaccine

The Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic with a twist — a karaoke event to infuse a dose of fun into the process.

The event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. July 22 at the James J. Eagan Community Center in Florissant. Dellwood Pharmacy and the city of Florissant are working with the Hispanic Leaders Group to offer the clinic.

Interpreters will be available for Spanish-speaking participants, but the event is open to anyone 12 and older. Available vaccines will include Johnson & Johnson's shot, along with those from Moderna and Pfizer. Participants between 12 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and must have a parent or legal guardian with them.

Appointments can be made via text at 314-220-1382; walk-in participants are welcome while vaccine supplies last.

Antonio Maldonado, the Hispanic Leaders Group chairman, said the event is an effort to "provide access in a fun and friendly atmosphere," as there are "still too many people in the St. Louis area who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, especially members of the Hispanic community and other minorities."

Karaoke singing will be hosted by DJ Big Papa G during the event.