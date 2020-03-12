Events of 1,000 people prohibited in St. Louis; mayor declares COVID-19 public health emergency

UPDATED at 6 p.m. Thursday with confirmation of a second positive test result in Missouri for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

ST. LOUIS — Organized events of more than 1,000 people in the city of St. Louis will be prohibited to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, city leaders announced Thursday.

The ban came shortly before Gov. Mike Parson announced that a second person in Missouri has tested positive for coronavirus, apparently in Greene County in southwestern Missouri. A Ladue woman who recently returned to St. Louis County after studying abroad in Italy was previously the only confirmed case in Missouri.

Parson was expected to release more details about the second case at a 6 p.m. press conference in Springfield.

Mayor Lyda Krewson declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the city Thursday and said canceling events was necessary to prohibit the potential spread of the virus.

"This is a pretty devastating situation for many of our businesses and many of our workers," she said at a press conference, adding, "We did not make this decision lightly. This was a tough decision to make."

Krewson’s decision mirrors those of leaders canceling large events across the country, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker who banned all public events with more than 1,000 people statewide for 30 days beginning Thursday and urged organizers to call off all gatherings of more than 250 people. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also decaled a state of emergency Thursday and banned events with more than 1,000 people in his city.