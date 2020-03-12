Events of 1,000 people prohibited in St. Louis; mayor declares COVID-19 public health emergency

UPDATED at 6 p.m. Thursday with confirmation of a second positive test result in Missouri for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
ST. LOUIS — Organized events of more than 1,000 people in the city of St. Louis will be prohibited to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, city leaders announced Thursday.
The ban came shortly before Gov. Mike Parson announced that a second person in Missouri has tested positive for coronavirus, apparently in Greene County in southwestern Missouri. A Ladue woman who recently returned to St. Louis County after studying abroad in Italy was previously the only confirmed case in Missouri.
Parson was expected to release more details about the second case at a 6 p.m. press conference in Springfield.
Mayor Lyda Krewson declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the city Thursday and said canceling events was necessary to prohibit the potential spread of the virus.
"This is a pretty devastating situation for many of our businesses and many of our workers," she said at a press conference, adding, "We did not make this decision lightly. This was a tough decision to make."
Krewson’s decision mirrors those of leaders canceling large events across the country, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker who banned all public events with more than 1,000 people statewide for 30 days beginning Thursday and urged organizers to call off all gatherings of more than 250 people. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also decaled a state of emergency Thursday and banned events with more than 1,000 people in his city.
Religious events in St. Louis will be exempted, as will regular activities at buildings where more than 1,000 people gather for school or work, said Fredrick Echols, head of the St. Louis Health Department.
Today, in order to be proactive and protect and safeguard the health and safety of the public, @STLCityGov and @CityofSTLDOH are declaring a public health emergency and are prohibiting events with attendees in excess of 1,000 people until further notice. #COVID19— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 12, 2020
Watch the press conference here:
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is consulting with the county health director for a recommendation on whether to enact a similar ban, Page's chief of staff, Winston Calvert, said Thursday.
Shortly after Krewson announced the ban, popular event spaces across the city canceled or postponed dozens of events and publicized measures the venues are taking to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The St. Louis University Chaifetz Arena postponed all events through April 30, general manager Jeremy Huelsing said in a written statement.
"This decision was made with the health and safety of event guests as the top priority," Huelsing said. "The representatives of all of these events understand our need to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus."
Ticket holders should retain tickets in case the events are rescheduled, Huelsing said.
The Convention and Visitors Commission was working closely with partners and clients impacted by the event ban, spokesman Anthony Paraino said. The organization promotes conventions and tourism in St. Louis and St. Louis County and runs America’s Center Convention Complex, which includes the Dome at America's Center.
"At Explore St. Louis, our first priority is the health, safety, and well-being of everyone visiting or attending an event that is held in our community," Parainos said in a written statement. "We certainly understand and respect the decision by the City of St. Louis in restricting large events of 1,000 people. We are working closely with our partners and clients whose events may be impacted by these developments."
Edward Jones cancelled 15 events at the company's locations through the end of May. The events could be rescheduled in the fall, spokeswoman Regina Deluca-Imral said.
"We welcome nonprofit organizations to use our facilities for events," Deluca-Imral said in a written statement, "but as COVID-19 spreads, we are employing social distancing and limiting outside visitors to these locations now through the end of May."
The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced Thursday afternoon that performances and tours are postponed through March 31, according to Jana Scharnhorst, vice president of marketing. The postponements include "The Bachelor Live on Stage" scheduled for Friday.
The theater plans to reschedule the events, Scharnhorst said in a written statement. Ticket holders can use their tickets for the new dates.
"Decisions about other future shows," Scharnhorst said, "will be made as we follow the evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus and the city of St. Louis’ determination of the length of this prohibition."
Krewson said that although the city has no confirmed cases, the extent that the virus may be present here is unknown because testing has been limited. But cases in other areas show "that this virus has been spreading very rapidly," she said.
Echols said a confirmed case in St. Louis could be likely, given patterns in other parts of the world.
“It’s really not a case of if, but when,” Echols said.
As of Thursday, three people in the city have tested negative for the virus, Echols said.
Meanwhile, about 20 people across the city and county have been placed under self-quarantine, Echols said. Each person either recently had traveled to an area with confirmed coronavirus cases or was exposed to an individual who tested positive for the virus, he said.
Krewson on Thursday morning directed the city water department not to shut off water to any business or residential properties for the next 60 days to ensure people will be able to wash their hands as recommended by public health officials. The order does not affect billing.
The city also placed handwashing stations throughout downtown St. Louis on Thursday for those without access to soap and water, she said.
Travellers taking precautions from exposure to the coronavirus
Schools in cleaning mode as they prepare for the return of students
Metro works to keep public vehicles clean
Schools doing extra cleaning during coronavirus outbreak
Schools in cleaning mode as they prepare for the return of students
Metro works to keep public vehicles clean
Owner, employees prepare art studio for spring break camp
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.