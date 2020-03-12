Events of 1,000 prohibited in St. Louis, mayor declares COVID-19 public health emergency

ST. LOUIS — Events of more than 1,000 people in the City of St. Louis will be prohibited to limit the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, city leaders announced Thursday afternoon.
Religious events will be exempted, as will regular activities at buildings where more than 1,000 people gather for school or work, said Fredrick Echols, head of the St. Louis Health Department during Thursday. But any organized events with more than 1,000 people are banned.
Today, in order to be proactive and protect and safeguard the health and safety of the public, @STLCityGov and @CityofSTLDOH are declaring a public health emergency and are prohibiting events with attendees in excess of 1,000 people until further notice. #COVID19— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 12, 2020
Mayor Lyda Krewson declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in the city Thursday, and said the measures of cancelling events were necessary to prohibit the potential spread of the virus.
"This is a pretty devastating situation for many of our businesses and many of our workers," she said in a press conference, adding: "We did not make this decision lightly. This was a tough decision to make."
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is consulting with the county health director for a recommendation on whether to place a similar ban on large events, said Page's chief of staff Winston Calvert Thursday.
A Ladue woman who recently returned to St. Louis County after studying abroad in Italy was the only confirmed case in Missouri as of Thursday.
Mayor Krewson said that though the city has no confirmed cases, the extend that the virus is present here is unknown because testing has been limited.
Officials monitoring about 20 people across the city and county who are being self quarantined because they were either exposed to an individual who recently traveled to an area with confirmed coronavirus cases or were exposed to an individual who tested positive for the virus, Echols said.
Krewson Thursday morning directed the city water department not to shut off water to any business or residential properties for the next 60 days to ensure people will be able to wash their hands as recommended by public health officials.
The city also placed handwashing stations throughout downtown St. Louis Thursday for those without access to soap and water, Krewson said.
Reporter Erin Heffernan of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.