Everything you need to know about NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Get ready, St. Louis!

The NHL All-Star Weekend is coming to town Thursday through Sunday, bringing with it tens of thousands of people, a 5K race, a fair at Union Station and free street performances from bands O.A.R. and Green Day.

Expect the biggest crowds downtown Friday evening and most of the day Saturday, organizers say.

The mass of hockey fans shouldn't be quite as big or riled up as the run up to the Blues' Stanley Cup win last spring, but the NHL Fan Fair at Union Station is expected to draw 10,000 people a day, the Enterprise Center will be filled with more than 18,000 fans for most events, and the free concerts should draw thousands more.

Organizers stress that one big change from the Stanley Cup events is that only clear bags will be allowed into street performances and some events at the Enterprise Center.

Here's the rest of what you need to know if you want to attend (or avoid) the festivities.

Schedule

Weekend-long