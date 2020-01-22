You are the owner of this article.
Everything you need to know about NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis
2020 NHL Fan Fair

An oversize hockey puck at Kiener Plaza, where some events for NHL All-Star Weekend will be held.

 Photo by Valerie Schremp Hahn, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Get ready, St. Louis!

The NHL All-Star Weekend is coming to town Thursday through Sunday, bringing with it tens of thousands of people, a 5K race, a fair at Union Station and free street performances from bands O.A.R. and Green Day. 

Expect the biggest crowds downtown Friday evening and most of the day Saturday, organizers say. 

The mass of hockey fans shouldn't be quite as big or riled up as the run up to the Blues' Stanley Cup win last spring, but the NHL Fan Fair at Union Station is expected to draw 10,000 people a day, the Enterprise Center will be filled with more than 18,000 fans for most events, and the free concerts should draw thousands more. 

Organizers stress that one big change from the Stanley Cup events is that only clear bags will be allowed into street performances and some events at the Enterprise Center. 

Here's the rest of what you need to know if you want to attend (or avoid) the festivities. 

Schedule

Weekend-long

NHL Fan Fair • This four-day fan festival inside portions of Union Station will include autograph signings, interactive hockey games, a Hockey Hall of Fame Exhibit and a chance to take a picture with the Stanley Cup, among other draws.

Where • Midway, ballroom and other portions of Union Station, 1820 Market Street

How much • $12 to $20 for adults, $10 to $18 for children, seniors, college students and military; free for ages 2 and under. Tickets were already sold out for Friday and Saturday by Wednesday morning.

More info • nhl.com/fanfair

Thursday

2-4 p.m. • Black History Hockey Tour Truck (Matthews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, 4245 North Kingshighway)

3-10 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)

5 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Fan Fair at Union Station)

7 p.m. • NHL Alumni Game (Centene Community Ice Center, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights)

7 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Union Station)

Friday

10 a.m. • NHL Mini 1 v. 1 Shootout (Centene Community Ice Center)

11:30 a.m. • NHL Learn-to-Play Skills Jamboree (Winterfest Rink at Kiener Plaza)

2-6 p.m. • Black Hockey History Tour Truck (Boys and Girls Club Teen Center for Excellence, 9200 West Florissant Avenue, Ferguson)

3-10 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)

3:30 p.m. • NHL All-Star Skills Pregame Event and outdoor O.A.R. concert (14th and Market streets)

7 p.m. • All-Star Skills Competition and Mascot Showdown (Enterprise Center; broadcast on NBC Sports Network)

Saturday

9 a.m. • NHL All-Star 5K (starts at 18th and Market streets)

10 a.m.-7 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)

Noon • NHL Learn-to-Play Skills Jamboree (Winterfest Rink at Kiener Plaza)

Noon and 2 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Fan Fair at Union Station)

Noon-9:30 p.m. • Black Hockey History Tour Truck (Kiener Plaza)

5 p.m. • NHL All-Star Pregame Event with outdoor Green Day performance (14th and Market streets)

5:30 p.m. • Mascot Showdown before the All-Star Game (Enterprise Center)

6-10 p.m. All-Star Watch Party at Winterfest (Kiener Plaza)

7 p.m. • All-Star Game (Enterprise Center; broadcast on NBC Sports Network)

Sunday

10 a.m.-4 p.m. • NHL Fan Fair (Union Station)

10 a.m.-5 p.m. • Black History Hockey Tour Truck (Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park)

Noon • Try Hockey for Free (Winterfest Rink at Kiener Plaza)

Noon and 2 p.m. • Mascot Showdown (All-Star Rink, Fan Fair at Union Station)

What you can and can't bring

Event organizers say to arrive early because there will be lines for security at both the Enterprise Center and street performances.

The bag policy will only allow clear bags, including plastic freezer bags, that do not exceed 12-by-6-by-12 inches. Wallets or clutch bags smaller than 4.5-by-6.5 inches will be allowed. There will be exceptions for diaper bags for people accompanied by young children and medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag, after proper inspection. Umbrellas and other weather gear will be allowed. 

A list of banned items includes weapons, food and beverages, signs and liquid containers.  

Street closures

All-Star 5K route

A map of the All-Star 5K race route that will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan 25. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis Blues. 

From Thursday until 2 p.m. Sunday the following streets will be closed: 

• 14th Street between Clark and Chestnut streets.

• Market Street from 16th to 13th streets.

• 15th Street between Market and Chestnut streets.

• Chestnut Street between 15th and 14th streets. 

The All-Star 5K race will also close streets throughout downtown Saturday morning, including sections of Market, Pine and Olive streets. The times for race street closures begin in some areas at 3 a.m., but all will reopen by 1 p.m. 

Parking

Attendees driving to the events can get information on parking options at GetAroundSTL.com. St. Louis police on Wednesday advised all attendees not to leave anything of value in their cars to help prevent break-ins. 

Public transit

Event organizers recommend that attendees use MetroLink public transportation to prevent congestion. The Metro will have extra security and personnel and will be ready to add extra trains into service, if needed, to handle the crowds. 

Download the Transit app to help plan a trip or visit metrostlouis.org for more information. 

Rideshare and taxi zones

If you use a rideshare app, there will be two designated drop-off and pickup zones:

• Enterprise Center: West curb of Tucker Boulevard, south of Clark Street on the east side of the old St. Louis police headquarters at 1200 Clark Avenue.

• Union Station: West curb of 18th Street, north of Clark Street. 

For taxi drop-off and pick-up:

• West curb of 14th Street between Spruce Street and the eastbound Interstate 64 exit at 14th Street.

