Evictions suspended in St. Louis until 2021

ST. LOUIS — The city’s presiding judge on Friday extended the moratorium on evictions through Dec. 31.

Judge Rex M. Burlison’s previous order extension to halt evictions was set to expire on Friday after being signed into order in October.

The order lists the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s declaration that evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic create a public health crisis, and it also states commercial properties are excluded from the order.

Evictions started on July 7 after being on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but St. Louis did not open applications for rental and mortgage assistance until July 15.

Jacob Long, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said Friday the city is processing more than 8,000 applications for assistance that would be paid for through $7.4 million in federal COVID-19 aid.

