Evictions suspended in St. Louis until 2021
Eviction notice
123rf.com

ST. LOUIS — The city’s presiding judge on Friday extended the moratorium on evictions through Dec. 31. 

Judge Rex M. Burlison’s previous order extension to halt evictions was set to expire on Friday after being signed into order in October. 

The order lists the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s declaration that evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic create a public health crisis, and it also states commercial properties are excluded from the order.

Evictions started on July 7 after being on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but St. Louis did not open applications for rental and mortgage assistance until July 15. 

Download PDF Eviction Order

Jacob Long, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said Friday the city is processing more than 8,000 applications for assistance that would be paid for through $7.4 million in federal COVID-19 aid.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

