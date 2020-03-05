Ex-Woodson Terrace officer assaulted 'compliant' man, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a St. Louis-area police officer on charges that he assaulted a man last year, prosecutors said.
The incident, which followed a carjacking and police chase, was captured in a dashcam video that triggered the investigation.
David W. Maas now works for the Breckenridge Hills police force but he was a Woodson Terrace officer on April 14 when prosecutors say he kicked and struck the man "while he was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone."
Maas was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. His lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.
The indictment identifies the victim by the initials "I.F." The allegations match those filed in a 2019 civil lawsuit by Isaiah Forman. Forman is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree assault on a special victim for crashing into a St. Ann police car during the chase.
A civil lawsuit filed by Isaiah Forman against Maas and others says Foreman had “surrendered peaceably.”
In his filed response, a lawyer for Maas denied the claims and said Forman “aggressively resisted arrest” and “struck a police vehicle, narrowly missing hitting a police officer in the process.”
When told of the indictment, Forman's lawyer, Mark McCloskey, said, “I'm glad that the law enforcement agencies are subject to the same standard as everybody else.”
Last month, an amended lawsuit said Breckenridge Hills Officer Chase Wellington kicked Forman after Maas did. Breckenridge Hills police could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.
Forman lawyer Mark McCloskey said he amended the suit after obtaining the video of the incident. But he praised Pagedale officers, saying they intervened and restrained both Maas and Wellington.
Police at the time said Forman, then 21, was driving a car that had been taken by another man at gunpoint. The armed carjacking occurred at a Schnucks store in Bridgeton and sparked a police chase through several communities that involved multiple agencies.
The video, aired by KMOV, shows Forman falling or getting to the ground just before a Woodson Terrace police officer approaches and kicks him twice.
A robbery charge against the alleged carjacker, Eddie Lee Edwards, is pending.