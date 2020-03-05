Ex-Woodson Terrace officer assaulted 'compliant' man, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a St. Louis-area police officer on charges that he assaulted a man last year, prosecutors said.

The incident, which followed a carjacking and police chase, was captured in a dashcam video that triggered the investigation.

David W. Maas now works for the Breckenridge Hills police force but he was a Woodson Terrace officer on April 14 when prosecutors say he kicked and struck the man "while he was compliant and not posing a physical threat to anyone."

Maas was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. His lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.

The indictment identifies the victim by the initials "I.F." The allegations match those filed in a 2019 civil lawsuit by Isaiah Forman. Forman is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree assault on a special victim for crashing into a St. Ann police car during the chase.

A civil lawsuit filed by Isaiah Forman against Maas and others says Foreman had “surrendered peaceably.”