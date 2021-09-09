 Skip to main content
Expect delays at I-44/I-270 interchange beginning Friday night
ST. LOUIS — Motorists who use the Interstate 44 and Interstate 270 interchange in southwest St. Louis County should expect delays Friday night and early Saturday as crews shift traffic onto a new exit and bridge.

All but one westbound lane of I-44, between roughly Lindbergh and Soccer Park, will close starting at 8 p.m. In addition, crews will close the ramps between northbound I-270 and westbound I-44, southbound I-270 to westbound I-44 and westbound I-44 to North Outer Road/Soccer Park. However, only one ramp will be closed at a time.

All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Saturday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release.

When the shift is finished, the biggest change will be for westbound I-44 drivers heading to the Soccer Park exit (Exit 275). Those drivers will need to exit the interstate where I-44 crosses under I-270 and follow the new roadway to the Soccer Park exit.

Drivers on westbound I-44 should pay attention to the new signs and watch out for drivers who may be making sudden lane changes.

Road work ahead
