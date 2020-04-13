Expect delays on MetroLink this week to accommodate construction work

ST. LOUIS — Construction work along the MetroLink system this week may mean delays for some passengers.

On Monday through Friday and Sunday, from 8 p.m. to end of service; and all day Saturday, April 18, MetroLink will operate on a single track at the Central West End MetroLink Station. During these periods, Blue Line MetroLink trains will only operate between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Stations.

Westbound Blue Line passengers will need to board a Red Line train between the Fairview Heights and Central West End MetroLink Stations, and travel to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to transfer to a Blue Line train and continue their westbound trips.

Eastbound Blue Line passengers will need to board a Red Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to continue their eastbound trips.

Red Line MetroLink passengers may experience delays of 5 minutes.

Passengers should allow 10 minutes when transferring between Red Line and Blue Line.