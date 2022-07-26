Expect MetroLink delays for at least two weeks because of flood damage

ST. LOUIS — Flash flooding caused by record rainfall Tuesday closed parts of interstate highways and led to lengthy delays on MetroLink and damage to the light rail system that could keep it from operating normally for two weeks or longer.

The problems spurred Metro Transit late in the afternoon to encourage people who regularly use MetroLink in St. Louis and St. Louis County to seek alternative transportation options "until further notice."

One of the biggest problems for the transit agency was at its Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink station, where several feet of water covered the tracks. The station is a pivotal point where MetroLink's red and blue lines connect and riders can transfer.

Because of the flooding there and elsewhere, trains were unable to operate between the Central West End station and Lambert Airport stations. The agency also cited potential damage to tracks, cars, network communications and signals — especially at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere stop.

In addition, a train stuck in floodwater at the Delmar Loop station had what Metro called "significant damage."

Because of the problems, passengers were shuttled by bus between the Lambert Airport Terminal 1 and Central West End MetroLink stations and between the University City-Big Bend and Central West End stations.

That's expected to continue in those areas for two weeks or longer until Metro can assess the potential damage from the flooding to its equipment and make any needed repairs. Delays of up to an hour are expected to continue on these stretches.

Lesser delays also were instituted for people riding between the Central West End station and the Shiloh-Scott station in St. Clair County.

Trains began operating along that route every 20 minutes, up from the normal 7 to 10 minutes during peak ridership times along much of that route. That's also expected to continue in coming days.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines scrubbed 71 flights into and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Tuesday, in part because the rain kept employees and customers from getting there on time.

While many roads affected by high water reopened by Tuesday afternoon, some MetroLink routes were still running up to an hour late, down from earlier delays of two hours or more.

There also were continued delays on some Metro Transit bus routes and the agency's Call-A-Ride vans.

Highways, roads

There also were widespread closures on highways but many were reopened by noon. To view current closures visit the Missouri Department of Transportation closure map at traveler.modot.org. The Illinois Department of Transportation posts closures and traffic cameras here.

One of the biggest road issues was in St. Peters, where heavily-traveled Interstate 70 was closed Tuesday morning in both directions near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. It was reopened by 10 a.m.

Other highways closed for a time Tuesday morning included a stretch of eastbound I-70 in north St. Louis; ramps onto I-70 from Highway 141 near Earth City and northbound I-170 lanes around the St. Charles Rock Road exit in North County.

Also closed by water was a segment of eastbound and westbound outer road lanes along Interstate 270 west of Interstate 170 in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County transportation officials reported several streets closed due to high water, many in North County.

In the Maryland Heights area, the county said closures included Pritchard Farm Road between Creve Coeur Mill Road and Highway 141; Marine Avenue between 141 and Dorsett Road; Schuetz Road at Adie Road; Creve Coeur Mill Road at Old Farm Road and a segment of Lackland Road.

The county also said damage from flood-generated erosion forced the closure of a bridge on Pritchard Farm immediately south of 141. The 18-year-old span, over Fee Fee Creek, will be shut down indefinitely while engineers determine the extent of damage.

Among other closures reported by the county:

• A stretch of Banshee Road near Lambert Airport.

• Missouri Bottom Road between Highway 370 and Charbonier Road in North County.

• Washington Street between St. Ferdinand Avenue and Lindbergh Boulevard in Florissant.

• The intersection of Vernon and Ferguson avenues in University City, due to a broken water main.

In Metro East, a section of northbound Interstates 55/70 in East St. Louis was closed part of Tuesday morning.

Joseph Monroe, district 8 operations engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, said that was for road crew workers' safety as much as for water across the pavement.

Monroe said IDOT crews spent part of Tuesday clearing trash, debris and vegetation from drains and culverts. "We're trying to get everything cleaned up before the next round of rains come," he said.

He also said parts of Illinois Highways 177 and 161 near Scott Air Force Base also were shut down due to flooding.

Lambert Airport

Chris Perry, a spokesman for Southwest Airlines — Lambert's dominant carrier — said the airline initially decided overnight to cancel 12 flights here due to the weather.

He said Southwest made another adjustment around 6 a.m., canceling 59 more flights "as we received the information that customers and employees were impeded as they traveled to the airport." He also cited "infrastructure challenges" related to the flooding.

By the afternoon, he said, Southwest's operations at Lambert had stabilized and no further schedule adjustments were anticipated due to the rain.

Gateway Arch, trams

Officials at the Gateway Arch National Park decided to not open the facility after some minor flooding in the west entrance and the tram loading area.

“There is nothing that will cause any major long-term problem,” said Jeremy Sweat, the park’s superintendent. “There is no concern about the structure. It’s all just moisture.”

