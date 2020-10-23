Explosion in Baghdad rocks GI's life plans

Within a day or two of returning home this month, Army Spc. Tim Taylor strode into a Florissant sporting goods store, slipped what remained of his left hand around a hockey stick and took a few ginger swipes at an imaginary puck.
As a young boy, Taylor filled almost every spare moment playing hockey in the street, on empty parking lots or in skating rinks not far from his parents' home in north St. Louis County. At McCluer High School, he played on the club roller hockey team and dreamed of one day making it to the pros.
But on Oct. 27, about 3:30 p.m., Taylor was driving a Humvee through the streets of Baghdad as a member of the 3rd Infantry Division, escorting private security contractors.
By then, the 20-year-old had given up his dream of playing pro hockey. He had instead decided to be a police officer, and he and his dad both thought the military might be good training for a law enforcement career. So Taylor signed on for three years and headed to basic training right after he graduated from high school in 2003.
Taylor doesn't remember anything about the improvised explosive device that went off as his eight-vehicle convoy crossed an overpass just 15 minutes short of their base. Knocked unconscious momentarily, he woke to see his lieutenant struggling to open the passenger side door. It was then that Taylor noticed the blood inside the Humvee. He looked down at his hands and thought both were gone.
A mass of molten steel had sliced through the heavily-armored door and struck Taylor's hands as they rested on the steering wheel. The four fingers of his left hand were gone. His right hand was nearly cut in half and several bones were broken. He soon found himself on the path followed by so many wounded soldiers -- Baghdad, then Germany and then Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.
After more than a month at Walter Reed, he arrived home in St. Louis on Dec. 14.
He still feels out of place.
"Adjusting is real hard," he said while sitting in the front room of his parents' home in a working class neighborhood in Calverton Park. "Nobody around understands what you've been through."
He seems forlorn that he can't be with his friends in Iraq, feeling guilty because he thinks he let them down by getting hurt. He said he has frequent nightmares, dreaming his friends are under attack and he is powerless to come to their aid. Once, he couldn't wait to get away from them. Now, he can't wait to be with them.
Taylor hopes to travel to Fort Stewart in Georgia when his unit returns from Iraq. Meanwhile, he's been going to physical therapy and visiting family and friends. He gets frustrated by once-routine tasks, such as getting dressed, but says his family is very helpful. He hopes soon to get fitted with a prosthetic left hand.
After almost a year of living in a barren land with few amenities, he says his senses sometimes now feel overwhelmed. Loud noises still bother him, and he frequently finds himself "zoning out," he said. He passed by a "Welcome Home" sign posted for him at McCluer High School three or four times before he even noticed it.
Taylor now hopes to be a physical education instructor. He thinks he can teach children about discipline, goals and overcoming challenges. Plus, he thinks a teaching job would afford him more time at home when he gets married and has a family, something he thought a lot about in Iraq.
Taylor spends a lot of time now with his girlfriend, Tara Stitzel. She was a year behind him at McCluer, and they started dating about five months before he deployed to Iraq. He hopes to marry her.
As a high school senior, Taylor wrote an autobiography in which he compared his life to hockey. His teacher, Emily Buckhannon, remembers Taylor and the paper well. She said Taylor was much more mature and serious than most high school students.
In the paper, Taylor discussed courage, skill and the need to be fearless and overcome adversity.
He remembered writing: "Yeah, I just screwed up. I missed the shot. But I can't sit there and dwell on the missed shot the rest of the game. I've got to think about putting the puck in the goal the next time."
At the sporting goods store this month, Taylor felt the familiar weight of the stick in his hands and smiled to himself when he realized he could still control its movements. The game he loved would not be out of reach.
"I would go back to Oct. 27," he said later. "I would run the same mission. I can't live my life with regrets or feel sorry for myself. There's still a long road ahead of me. I can't look back. I have to look ahead and try to hit every opportunity that presents itself."
