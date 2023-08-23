UNIVERSITY CITY — The expected continuation of high temperatures and humidity has led the Loop Trolley's operator to cancel service on Thursday and Friday.

The Bi-State Development Agency, which took over the 2.2-mile line last year, said plans call for the trolley to resume its normal 11 a.m.-to-7 p.m. schedule on Saturday and Sunday with cooler temperatures in the forecast.

The trolley usually runs Thursdays through Sundays between the western end of the Delmar Loop in U. City to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park. The trolley cars, which are not air-conditioned, also didn't run last Sunday due to the heat.