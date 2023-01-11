FAA grounds flights across U.S. Delays mount at Lambert Airport in St. Louis.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all flights nationwide until 8 a.m. due to a system outage, leading to delays across the country.

The FAA said that it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities that had stopped processing updated information.

"The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace System operations remain limited," it said on Twitter.

By 6:45 a.m., delays were already mounting at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, among many others.

"The FAA's Notice to Air Mission system is causing flight delays this morning," Lambert posted on its website before 7 a.m. "If you have a scheduled flight, please, check with your air carrier for your flight's current status."

Only one flight had been cancelled by then, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. But almost 100 had been delayed.

And more than 2,500 flights across the country had been delayed, the site said.

An additional 275 flights within, into or out of the United States were also canceled.

A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that slows or halts aircraft at a given airport.

United Airlines said it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and it would issue an update when it learned more from the FAA.

"Arriving and departing passengers can expect delays this morning and throughout the day," Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said on Twitter.

In an earlier advisory on its website, the FAA said its NOTAM system had "failed," although NOTAMs issued before the outage were still viewable.

A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations, but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by other means.

Information can go up to 200 pages for long-haul international flights and may include items such as runway closures, bird hazard warnings and construction obstacles.

Reuters contributed to this report.