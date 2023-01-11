FAA resumes flights across the U.S.. But dozens are still delayed at Lambert Airport in St. Louis.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said outbound flights could resume Wednesday morning following an overnight glitch in its systems that grounded planes across the country.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the the problem, which affected a system that shares critical information with pilots and flight staff, had been resolved.

"I have directed an after-action process to determine root causes and recommend next steps," Buttigieg wrote on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m. Central Time.

By that time, more than 4,000 flights had already been delayed around the country, according to the tracking service FlightAware. That compared with a little over 5,600 throughout the entire day Tuesday. And at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, more than 100 flights had been delayed, including 40% of the schedule for Southwest Airlines, the airport's dominant carrier.

"This is really crazy," said Angelia Estes, who was trying to take Southwest to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. She'd already had one early flight canceled and was looking at waiting at least a couple hours to get on another one.

In the other terminal, Brooke Heirholzer and Gabe Powell saw their trip to Disney World delayed. "We tried to ask for help, but they said it was all online," Hierholzer said. "It's not a good way to start off a magical Disney vacation."

The FAA said earlier that its Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAMs, had "failed," affecting operations "across the National Airspace System." Technicians were working to restore the notices, the FAA said, and a ground stop was needed "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

A ground stop is an air traffic control measure that slows or halts aircraft at a given airport.

Pilots on early flights would have already checked NOTAMs for information on things like closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards before they took off. The FAA said they were safe to land. NOTAMs is not the system that tracks airplanes in the sky to keep them from colliding.

The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack caused the problem. President Biden was briefed on the issue and directed the Transportation Department to investigate its causes, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.