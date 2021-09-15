Facing a court-ordered pipeline shutdown, Spire aims to take dispute to the Supreme Court

The 65-mile pipeline runs connects St. Louis with Scott County in Illinois, where it connects to a national network.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is tasked with reviewing its original ruling and addressing the court’s concerns.

“Essentially this means, ‘We’ll get back to you no later than December on next steps,’” said Gillian Giannetti, an attorney focused on FERC issues for the Natural Resources Defense Council. “‘We’re going to tack on 90 days to our consideration window.’”

Spire said that the moves give it an “opportunity to breathe” and mount a renewed pitch to keep the pipeline in service “without the threat of a looming shutdown,” said Sean Jamieson, general counsel for the arm of the company that developed the project.

“We are able to engage in meaningful discussions about the need for this pipeline,” Jamieson said.

The company argues that extreme weather events like February’s widespread deep freeze across the central U.S. have illustrated the pipeline’s importance, since the St. Louis region was largely able to avoid gas supply problems and skyrocketing costs that plagued places such as Texas and western parts of Missouri.