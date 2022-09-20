Fall starts Thursday. But we could break a heat record in St. Louis this week.

St. Louis is facing temperature forecasts in the 90s through the first half of this week — an exceptional heat wave for late September and at odds with the cusp of fall, which starts Thursday.

The week’s temperatures are set to peak at about 15 to 20 degrees hotter than the region’s historical average highs of 79 to 80 degrees for this time of year.

In St. Louis, the high temperature on Monday hit 95, 1 degree shy of the record for Sept. 19, set in 1955.

Tuesday’s heat might make an even stronger run at a record, with the projected high of 98 on track to eclipse the daily record of 97, set in 2017.

Wednesday will also be hot, with an expected high of 92, which would remain short of the local 97-degree record for the date, set in 1881.

At least the region will be spared the harsh humidity that can make the heat even more oppressive.

As a result, “heat index values will only be a few degrees higher than the actual air temperature,” according to the local forecast office for the National Weather Service. That should keep conditions below heat warning and heat advisory thresholds, which take effect when the temperature or heat index reach 105 degrees for certain lengths of time.

The unusually hot stretch of September marks yet another episode of extreme heat that is consistent with warming trends around the world.

The heat wave is the type of event that reflects “climate change is having a measurable impact on conditions in St. Louis,” according to analysis from Climate Central, a nonprofit focused on climate science and data.

Plenty of other places have also faced extreme heat lately, with the month sending records toppling across the map. For example, the Western U.S. has baked in sweltering conditions for much of the month — exacerbating wildfire risks and pushing the electric grid to its limits in some places.

On Sept. 2, Death Valley in California recorded Earth’s hottest temperature ever recorded in September, at 127 degrees.

For St. Louis, relief is in sight later in the week, when temperatures far more in line with the start of autumn are set to take hold. Thursday’s high, for example, is expected to be 71.