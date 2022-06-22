Family, friends honor four victims of deadly home explosion near Black Jack

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The site of a deadly home explosion less than a week ago was transformed Wednesday into grounds to honor the four people killed there.

Much of the land where a home once stood at 6680 Parker Road near Black Jack still bore the blackened marks of the fiery aftermath and was scattered with scraps left by the explosion on Friday.

On Wednesday, more than 100 family and friends of those who died brightened the burned-out ruins of the four-bedroom brick home with balloons, streamers and messages of hope.

The victims were Damario Cooks, 18, and his 16-year-old cousin, Travell Eason, who lived at the home; and their friends Christopher Jones, 17, and William Jones, 21, who were brothers, family members said. They were remembered as ambitious young men who loved sports and music.

“We lost a lot of good people in that house,” said Diamonte Cooks, the brother of Damario Cooks. “Seeing the amount of love for the people that died in the house, that brings joy to me.”

To the right of the front yard, signs displaying the victims’ names hung on a tree. To the left was a large banner for Hazelwood East High School, which was signed by those attending the vigil.

The three teens who died, Damario Cooks, Eason and Christopher Jones, attended high school in Hazelwood, according to Damario Cooks’ family.

“You all are demonstrating something that has to be demonstrated everyday. Not just today. Not just while we are here with candles,” Damon Cannon, a pastor with New Beginnings Church in Spanish Lake, told the crowd at the vigil. “Not just a shoulder on today to lean on, but a boost come next month. … Remember those names.”

Authorities continue to investigate, but believe firework explosives were behind the deadly blast. An adult, authorities allege, had been showing the teens how to load the canisters and attach fuses.

Terrell Cooks, 37, and Seneca Mahan, 43, are accused of providing materials to create explosive powder that would be loaded into fireworks canisters at the home, court documents say.

Terrell Cooks and Mahan are charged with three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Both also face weapons charges. St. Louis County prosecutors filed the charges Saturday before a fourth victim died.

Terrell Cooks, is the uncle of Damario Cooks, and Mahan is a longtime family friend, family members told the Post-Dispatch.

Court records say Terrell Cooks admitted to investigators that he and Mahan made “ground salutes” fireworks launched from the ground that make a loud bang and bright flash. Charges allege that he directed the teenagers how to load the canisters and attach a fuse for lighting.

