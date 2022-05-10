Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed in South County crash files lawsuit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The family of a pregnant Missouri Department of Transportation worker fatally struck on the job by a vehicle last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against the transportation agency’s board, her supervisor and the driver who crashed into her.

The family of Kaitlyn Anderson, who was six months pregnant when she died in November, is alleging in the suit that mandatory policies requiring a protective vehicle in work zones were not followed, and that allowed the fatal crash to happen.

The plaintiffs include Tonya Musskopf, who is Anderson’s mother, and Anderson’s boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, Austin Jarvis. The suit is seeking monetary damages, and said the plaintiffs "sustained a loss of the value of love, services, consortium, companionship, comfort, instruction, guidance, counsel, training, and support."

On Nov. 18, the 25-year-old De Soto woman was working for MoDOT repainting stripes on the ramp of northbound Telegraph Road near Interstate 255 in the Mehlville area.

A vehicle drove through the construction zone and crashed into her and a co-worker, James Brooks, 58, of St. Louis, killing them both. A third co-worker was seriously injured.

The suit was filed on behalf of Anderson and her unborn child, Jaxx Jarvis.

The suit also alleges that the driver in the crash was "negligent, careless, reckless," and that the man was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The driver has not been charged in the incident, which has been under investigation. He suffered moderate injuries in the crash, authorities said at the time.

