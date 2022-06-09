Farmington man, 21, killed in collision with semitrailer in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he struck the back of a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 67 on Wednesday night, police said.

Levi D. Ray was driving his 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 eastbound on Highway 67 near Meyer Road when he struck the back of a 2005 Freightliner Columbia ahead of him, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The crash site is southwest of Festus.

Ray, of Farmington, Missouri, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the highway patrol said. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck that was hit suffered minor injuries.