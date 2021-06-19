Farmington woman dies in head-on collision

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Charley A. Rolen of Farmington died in a head-on crash late Saturday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Rolen, 31, was traveling north on Woodlawn Drive, south of Holly Tree Lane, about 11:50 a.m. Her SUV crossed the center line and veered into the path of a pickup driven by an 18-year-old man, the patrol said. A 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were also riding in the pickup.

Rolen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passengers of the pickup were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.

