Farmington woman dies in head-on collision

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Charley A. Rolen of Farmington died in a head-on crash late Saturday morning, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Rolen, 31, was traveling north on Woodlawn Drive, south of Holly Tree Lane, about 11:50 a.m. Her SUV crossed the center line and veered into the path of a pickup driven by an 18-year-old man, the patrol said. A 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were also riding in the pickup.
Rolen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passengers of the pickup were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.
State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.