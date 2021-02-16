Farmington's first medical marijuana dispensary is open for business

FARMINGTON — The first medical marijuana dispensary in Farmington is open to customers in and around the Parkland.

In a building that formerly housed Medicap Pharmacy, the Freund family has opened The Valley to serve patients with pain or with other medical issues that cannot be treated with traditional medications.

Dan Freund had operated the Medicap Pharmacy in the same location for 24 years, and he is still a registered pharmacist. Now, along with his son Alex, he is operating the medical dispensary.

“We applied for a dispensary license after the November 2018 election,” Dan Freund said. “We were successful in obtaining the license. We have been working on it since March of 2019.”

Alex Freund said the dispensary had a soft opening the first week of February, and they plan to have a grand opening soon. He noted that their inventory is still limited.

"We are still in the early phases of this program," Alex Freund said. "We have been seeing, on average, 30-40 patients a day.”

All visitors must sign in and all purchases require a valid Missouri ID and a Missouri medical card.

The Valley is at 800 Valley Creek Drive. For more information, call 573-760-0200.