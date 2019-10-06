FERGUSON — One person was killed Sunday and an unknown number of other people were injured in a one-car accident, according to police.
A car went off the road and crashed around 8:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of West Florissant Avenue, police said.
One person died at the scene, and "multiple occupants" in the car were injured and taken to a hospital. The Missouri Highway Patrol is helping with the investigation, according to police.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.