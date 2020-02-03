Fatal crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County kills 24-year-old

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A 36-year-old pedestrian from Farmington was killed Sunday night when he was hit by two different vehicles, including one that left the scene, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

A patrol report says that Lee E. Lett ran out in front of one vehicle at about 9:55 p.m. That vehicle hit him, and then a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup struck Lett again, the report says. The first vehicle, which was going north on Route just south of Sugar Grove Road, left the scene and has not been identified. It suffered minor damage. The truck, which was extensively damaged, was heading south.