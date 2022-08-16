FEMA to open disaster recovery center in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a disaster recovery center in the city's Lewis Place neighborhood on Wednesday to help those directly affected by last month's historic flooding.

At the center, FEMA recovery specialists and the U.S. Small Business Administration will explain available services and assistance programs, and they will help people complete or check the status of their applications, according to a release from FEMA.

The center will be housed in the Mary Ann Lee Technology Center at Ranken Technical College, 1313 North Newstead Avenue. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.

People affected by flooding in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are asked to apply with FEMA prior to visiting the center.

The application can be accessed online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).

Financial assistance may be provided for:

• Rental assistance if you need to relocate because of flood damage

• Personal property that was damaged or destroyed by flooding

• Lodging reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily

• Basic home repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by flooding

• Other serious needs caused by recent flooding

A temporary disaster center also opened this week in Hazelwood. The FEMA center is located at 8969 Dunn Road and will operate 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Friday of this week.

City officials said the location of the center would then change.