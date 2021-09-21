Ferguson officials, nonprofits scramble to help apartment residents facing eviction

"We're working every avenue we can to get (residents) the assistance that they need," Griffin said. "We basically need people to go door to door and find out what the needs of the tenants are."

Ferguson Mayor Ella M. Jones said she planned to knock on some doors herself. Meanwhile, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis plans to help residents get connected with financial assistance, in partnership with the local chapters of Loaves and Fishes and the Salvation Army.

"Personally, I'm pissed off," Jones said at a press conference. "Let's get real. Nobody needs to be put out of their home. When people say they pay rent and there's the leasing office that doesn't want to open up their doors — these are human beings, and no one needs to be treated this way."

Representatives with the Urban League and Loaves and Fishes said they believed they could get rental assistance to residents in "no time at all," though they'll need to help residents through the application process.

During the pandemic, organizations such as the Urban League have helped to distribute federal funding for rental assistance.

"When people are in this situation, people do what they need to do to survive. So we're not just talking about eviction," Urban League St. Louis Vice President of Communications said. "What that is, is a catalyst to other behaviors ... so when you evict a person, you set in motion a chain of events that you never know where that's going to end up."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.