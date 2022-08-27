Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, draws big crowd

ST. LOUIS — The Festival of Nations returned to Tower Grove Park on Saturday after a two-year absence, drawing droves of people despite temperatures reaching into the low 90s.

Steve McCollum, 49, said when he and longtime friends Tammy McPeek, 50, and Lee McPeek, 53, arrived about 11 a.m., an hour after the festival opened, the park was already packed.

McCollum was outraged, in a lighthearted way, about the price of turkey legs at one stand, but the trio found plenty of other options: Argentinian empanadas. Venezuelan arepas. Vietnamese grilled pork skewers.

"I wish I could try something from every booth," Lee McPeek said. The three live in St. Charles County.

The festival, sponsored by the International Institute of St. Louis, is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In prior years, the event drew 100,000 people over two days, said the immediate past chair of the institute's board, Arindam Kar.

He expects this year's attendance to exceed prior years' crowds, and maybe even set a record. After the pandemic, and with Saturday's decent — if hot — weather, people were ready to come out, Kar said.

"People are yearning for connection," he said.

The event is considered to be the region's premier multicultural celebration. It also serves as a fundraiser for the agency's refugee and immigrant services.

Almost 50 food vendors are taking part this year, which is about on par with past years, Kar said.

The food booths had lines all day, but plenty of festival attendees also put the fork down to do things such as learn Indian classical dance — with a Bollywood twist — and browse an array of international gifts from more than 30 vendors.

Ihipera Keefe, 22, of St. Louis, was at the festival with her husband, John Kaimann, 22. Keefe was excited to try her second Hawaiian food booth of the day.

A friend told Keefe about the event, and when she saw on the festival website that there would be Hawaiian food, she made plans to go.

"I'm Polynesian, so that resonated with me," said Keefe, a first-time Festival of Nations goer. Keefe is from New Zealand, and came to St. Louis in 2020 to be with Kaimann. The two met while playing video games online.

"I have yet to visit the gift booths, but I'm looking forward to that," Keefe said. The couple's first time at the festival was a good one, except for maybe the heat: Keefe said she felt like she was spending a lot of time waiting in line for drinks.

Near the gift booths, in a shaded area, Aparna Kalyanaraman, 36, taught festival attendees Indian styles of dance.

One of the volunteer dancers was Paula Sanchez, 44, who was on her third or fourth trip to the festival Saturday.

Sanchez attended with her daughter and mother. The three tried Syrian and Eritrean food. She said she loves the food and the music and participating in dance demonstrations like Kalyanaraman's.

"I like to participate, and not just watch," Sanchez said.

The two-day event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit festivalofnationsstl.org.