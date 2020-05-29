You are the owner of this article.
Final protesters Saturday morning block Interstate 70 for almost 3 hours, disperse scene after gunshots
Updated at 4 a.m. Saturday with information about the late-night protest that blocked Interstate 70 in downtown St. Louis. 

ST. LOUIS — Protesters in St. Louis took to the streets Friday night and early Saturday in solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis and across the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, an African American who died earlier this week in Minneapolis. A police officer was charged Friday in his death. 

The final protesters blocked Interstate 70 downtown for almost three hours, dispersing just before 2:30 a.m. after a few dozen gunshots among protesters. 

Things began to escalate during the early-morning hours, as protesters started a fire in the road and broke into an Amazon Prime truck and a FedEx truck. A helicopter circled overhead each time protesters approached a truck. One protester climbed between the FedEx truck's two trailers and died as the truck drove away. 

Most of the early crowd dispersed at about 10:30 p.m., as a march returned to where it began, at St. Louis police headquarters. 

In a widely viewed bystander video of his arrest, Floyd, an African American, can be seen and heard telling an arresting officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, that he can’t breathe as the white officer kneels on Floyd's neck to restrain him. Police later announced Floyd had died.

The four officers involved in the arrest were fired the next day, but Chauvin is the only officer who has been charged. 

Protesters block I-70 downtown

Protesters shoot fireworks after blocking Interstate 70 in downtown St. Louis Saturday morning. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

A diverse crowd of several hundred, mostly young protesters began the evening about 6 p.m. Friday downtown St. Louis on Friday, starting with a sunny march down Olive Boulevard and chants of “I am George Floyd” and “Black lives matter.”

At one point early in the protest, the group approached Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and chanted “our highway” to a line of St. Louis police officers. They soon changed directions and headed down Market Street toward the Gateway Arch.

St. Louis demonstrators march in solidarity with Minneapolis protesters

Tyler Harris, from University City, displays an image of George Floyd as he marches through the streets of St. Louis with other protesters demonstrating in solidarity with Minnesota on Friday, May 29, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched for hours through the streets of St. Louis. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

Among the crowd was the Rev. Darryl Gray, who said into a megaphone, “It’s not just about Minneapolis — but it is, because St. Louis is Minneapolis. It’s about everywhere with racist police.”

In Ferguson, a group planned to gather and watch the Minneapolis protests on a projector.

“I have nephews, and it could have been any one of them,” Yvonne Oliver, of Jennings, said early in the night.

Oliver, across from the police station in Ferguson, said she thinks the protests in Minneapolis led to the officer’s arrest Friday.

“I think that charge was just to appease us, thinking we would quiet down,” Oliver said. “What about the other three officers (on the scene)?”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

