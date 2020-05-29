Final protesters Saturday morning block Interstate 70 for almost 3 hours, disperse scene after gunshots

Updated at 4 a.m. Saturday with information about the late-night protest that blocked Interstate 70 in downtown St. Louis.
ST. LOUIS — Protesters in St. Louis took to the streets Friday night and early Saturday in solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis and across the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, an African American who died earlier this week in Minneapolis. A police officer was charged Friday in his death.
The final protesters blocked Interstate 70 downtown for almost three hours, dispersing just before 2:30 a.m. after a few dozen gunshots among protesters.
Things began to escalate during the early-morning hours, as protesters started a fire in the road and broke into an Amazon Prime truck and a FedEx truck. A helicopter circled overhead each time protesters approached a truck. One protester climbed between the FedEx truck's two trailers and died as the truck drove away.
Most of the early crowd dispersed at about 10:30 p.m., as a march returned to where it began, at St. Louis police headquarters.
In a widely viewed bystander video of his arrest, Floyd, an African American, can be seen and heard telling an arresting officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, that he can’t breathe as the white officer kneels on Floyd's neck to restrain him. Police later announced Floyd had died.
The four officers involved in the arrest were fired the next day, but Chauvin is the only officer who has been charged.
A diverse crowd of several hundred, mostly young protesters began the evening about 6 p.m. Friday downtown St. Louis on Friday, starting with a sunny march down Olive Boulevard and chants of “I am George Floyd” and “Black lives matter.”
At one point early in the protest, the group approached Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and chanted “our highway” to a line of St. Louis police officers. They soon changed directions and headed down Market Street toward the Gateway Arch.
Among the crowd was the Rev. Darryl Gray, who said into a megaphone, “It’s not just about Minneapolis — but it is, because St. Louis is Minneapolis. It’s about everywhere with racist police.”
In Ferguson, a group planned to gather and watch the Minneapolis protests on a projector.
“I have nephews, and it could have been any one of them,” Yvonne Oliver, of Jennings, said early in the night.
Oliver, across from the police station in Ferguson, said she thinks the protests in Minneapolis led to the officer’s arrest Friday.
“I think that charge was just to appease us, thinking we would quiet down,” Oliver said. “What about the other three officers (on the scene)?”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Moving down Jefferson Ave. Lots of honks in support from cars and one Fed Ex truck. pic.twitter.com/JRP08Mk8Sf— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
The STL #GeorgeFloyd protest is now at Tucker & Market, right by City Hall and the court buildings. pic.twitter.com/kBgSEyTdxm— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
At Broadway & Washington. Protest still going strong with no signs of slowing now. pic.twitter.com/4N9dADNZDk— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
One of St. Louis’ touchscreen info signs tonight. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/jiGIB7UyUU— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
St. Louis #GeorgeFloyd protesters are now at Washington & Tucker, the intersection where St. Louis police made mass arrests in 2017 during the protests over the acquittal of Jason Stockley. pic.twitter.com/Yzpytnwivz— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
The STL #GeorgeFloyd protest is back where we started: St Louis police headquarters. pic.twitter.com/bSKpKbt9nU— Erin Heffernan (@erinheff) May 30, 2020
