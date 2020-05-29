Final protesters Saturday morning block Interstate 70 for almost 3 hours, disperse scene after gunshots

The four officers involved in the arrest were fired the next day, but Chauvin is the only officer who has been charged.

A diverse crowd of several hundred, mostly young protesters began the evening about 6 p.m. Friday downtown St. Louis on Friday, starting with a sunny march down Olive Boulevard and chants of “I am George Floyd” and “Black lives matter.”

At one point early in the protest, the group approached Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and chanted “our highway” to a line of St. Louis police officers. They soon changed directions and headed down Market Street toward the Gateway Arch.

Among the crowd was the Rev. Darryl Gray, who said into a megaphone, “It’s not just about Minneapolis — but it is, because St. Louis is Minneapolis. It’s about everywhere with racist police.”

In Ferguson, a group planned to gather and watch the Minneapolis protests on a projector.

“I have nephews, and it could have been any one of them,” Yvonne Oliver, of Jennings, said early in the night.

Oliver, across from the police station in Ferguson, said she thinks the protests in Minneapolis led to the officer’s arrest Friday.