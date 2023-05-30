Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a third "and final" report Tuesday on sampling results from Jana Elementary School — the north St. Louis County school shuttered after on-site radioactivity linked to the dawn of the nation's nuclear weapons program was detected last year.

The latest report from the Corps focused on sampling soil on the Florissant school's property and "confirms that the immediate school grounds are safe from a radiological standpoint," the agency said in a press release.

"There are no areas of radiological concern in or around the school,” said Phil Moser, a program manager from the Corps' St. Louis District, in a statement. The new report builds on and reinforces the agency's earlier findings, which have maintained that the property's radiation does not exceed expected background levels, he said.

Health and safety concerns at Jana erupted last year after a private testing firm found high levels of radioactivity inside the school and around its playground. The contaminants are linked to the adjacent Coldwater Creek, flowing alongside the property, which has long been a local conduit of radioactive contaminants tied to the Manhattan Project that developed nuclear weapons during World War II.

St. Louis' Mallinckrodt Chemical processed uranium used in the war effort and into the 1950s. Resulting radioactive waste was stored at two points along the creek — first at the airport, and later, it was moved to an industrial area on Latty Avenue.

At Jana, the Corps is “currently in the process of removing the actual contamination in the Coldwater Creek creekbank which we anticipate completing this fall, to be followed by a separate post-remediation report,” Moser said.

The final report looked at soil taken from outside of the current area where the Corps' cleanup work is targeted. The Corps said that, after analyzing a total of 507 soil samples, the area "meets the criteria for unlimited use and unrestricted exposure."

The Corps will discuss all three of its reports at a public meeting on June 8.

