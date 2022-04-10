Fire causes minor damage to historic state capitol site in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — A fire caused minor damage Sunday to the Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site, a more than 200-year-old building in the heart of downtown St. Charles that served as the state’s first capitol.

Crews with the St. Charles Fire Department responded to an alarm from the building at around 5:30 p.m., according to fire Capt. Kelly Hunsel. Passersby on South Main Street also called to report smoke coming from the building.

The fire appeared to have started in a crawl space in the back of the building, Hunsel said. Flames extended to the first and second floors but were quickly extinguished.

The alarm system as well as the building’s large timbers helped keep the fire from quickly getting out of control, she said. No one was injured.

The front of the building was fenced off for work being done to the sidewalk, Hunsel said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The building was closed Sunday. It is currently open for tours at the start of every hour between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

When Missouri gained statehood in 1821, the site served as the state’s capitol until the new capitol in Jefferson City was finished in 1826. It was acquired by the state in 1960 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1969.

