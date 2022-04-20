Fire engulfs Family Dollar store in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A fire ripped through a Family Dollar store Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the blaze at 4344 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just after 4 p.m. The store is located at the border of the Vandeventer and Ville neighborhoods.
Heavy smoke was billowing from the one-story building, but that quickly gave way to an eruption of flames.
No additional details on the fire were immediately available.
4300blk of MLK Dr - Occupied one story commercial building (Family Dollar Store) Heavy smoke showing, one line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 20, 2022
Truck 10 is first due.
Battalion 5 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/tEjPgrqvoB