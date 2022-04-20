Fire engulfs Family Dollar store in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A fire ripped through a Family Dollar store Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the blaze at 4344 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just after 4 p.m. The store is located at the border of the Vandeventer and Ville neighborhoods.

Heavy smoke was billowing from the one-story building, but that quickly gave way to an eruption of flames.

No additional details on the fire were immediately available.