Fire forcing St. Louis social justice group to seek new office

ST. LOUIS — A fire last weekend at the office of Action St. Louis will force the social justice advocacy group to seek a new base for its operations, the group's executive director announced in a statement.

St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire at Action St. Louis’ office in the 1000 block of Vandeventer Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said Thursday that while the cause of the fire hasn't been determined, it is not considered suspicious. No one was injured, and the sprinkler system extinguished some of the fire prior to the department's arrival.