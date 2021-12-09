Fire forcing St. Louis social justice group to seek new office

ST. LOUIS — A fire last weekend at the office of Action St. Louis will force the social justice advocacy group to seek a new base for its operations, the group's executive director announced in a statement.
St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire at Action St. Louis’ office in the 1000 block of Vandeventer Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said Thursday that while the cause of the fire hasn't been determined, it is not considered suspicious. No one was injured, and the sprinkler system extinguished some of the fire prior to the department's arrival.
Kayla Reed, Action St. Louis’ executive director, noted that fire and water damage left the office "uninhabitable," and capped a difficult year for the group, which works to change conditions for African Americans in the city. The group also has been a driving force behind the "Close the Workhouse" campaign to shut down the city's Medium Security Institution.
“From online trolling to doxxing, our opposition has reached new lows including contacting our funder to discredit our work and threatening our physical safety," Reed's statement said.
Mosby said Thursday it's possible that someone who is homeless could have wandered into the office because there was a grocery cart left with a few personal items inside, and clothes were found on a stove.