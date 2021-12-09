 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire forcing St. Louis social justice group to seek new office
0 comments

Fire forcing St. Louis social justice group to seek new office

{{featured_button_text}}
Protesters occupy Mayor's Office at City Hall

Kennard Williams with Action St. Louis speaks to protesters before leaving a list of demands on Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed's office door in City Hall on Monday, August 2, 2021. Protesters are demanding that the city of St. Louis to keep the eviction moratorium and to keep private security from removing unhoused people from Interco Plaza today. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

ST. LOUIS — A fire last weekend at the office of Action St. Louis will force the social justice advocacy group to seek a new base for its operations, the group's executive director announced in a statement.

St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire at Action St. Louis’ office in the 1000 block of Vandeventer Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said Thursday that while the cause of the fire hasn't been determined, it is not considered suspicious. No one was injured, and the sprinkler system extinguished some of the fire prior to the department's arrival. 

Kayla Reed, Action St. Louis’ executive director, noted that fire and water damage left the office "uninhabitable," and capped a difficult year for the group, which works to change conditions for African Americans in the city. The group also has been a driving force behind the "Close the Workhouse" campaign to shut down the city's Medium Security Institution. 

“From online trolling to doxxing, our opposition has reached new lows including contacting our funder to discredit our work and threatening our physical safety," Reed's statement said.

Mosby said Thursday it's possible that someone who is homeless could have wandered into the office because there was a grocery cart left with a few personal items inside, and clothes were found on a stove.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Council members debate procedure for mask mandate order

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News