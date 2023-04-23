ST. LOUIS — A man was killed after firefighters discovered him engulfed in flames while responding to smoke coming from a two-story, two-family flat in Soulard, authorities said.

Police described the man as a white male in his sixties but have not yet released his identity.

The St. Louis Police Department responded just before 9 p.m. to a location in the 1800 block of South 9th Street, said fire department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the rear of the building and had to force their way inside the first-floor apartment, police said. They found a man “fully engulfed in flames” and lifeless in a rear room.

The man was found in the bedroom, said Mosby, correcting his initial report of the fire beginning in the kitchen. Damage from the fire was contained to the bedroom.

An autopsy is underway, and a bomb and arson squad is investigating the cause of the fire, which is typical when a death is involved, Mosby said.