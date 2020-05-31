Fireworks thrown outside Ferguson police department during protests

Updated at 10:35 p.m. with more details.
FERGUSON — Protesters gathered outside the Ferguson police department Sunday night, chanting "I can't breathe" and facing off with police.
The death of a black man at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis has touched off protests both peaceful and violent across the country, including in the St. Louis area.
Protesters began to gather at about 6 p.m., holding signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraging passing cars to honk in support.
As the crowd grew through the evening, tensions with police grew. Some in the crowd threw rocks, water bottles and fireworks at police, and police responded by firing tear gas at the crowd.
Ferguson and St. Louis County police made announcements to protesters to disperse, stating the gathering was an unlawful assembly.
As police attempted to disperse the crowd, protesters surrounded police cars, standing with their hands up.
St. Louis County police said there were reports of shots being fired at police.
Correction: An earlier version of this story referred to an arrest made, according to police. Police are now saying no arrest has been made.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
